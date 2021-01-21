UrduPoint.com
Journalist Adeel Sarwar Passes Away

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Journalist Adeel Sarwar passes away

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Member National Press Club (NPC) and veteran journalist Adeel Sarwar passed away here on Thursday.

He was hospitalized after receiving critical injuries in road accident on October 18, 2020, in which his father Ghulam Server was died on the spot whereas he along with two other family members sustained severe injuries.

The funeral prayer of late Adeel Sarwar was offered in his native town near Chak Norang Pathak Gate on Chakwal Mandra road which was attended by journalist community and people from all walks of life.

He was buried in his ancestral graveyard.

