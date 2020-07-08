UrduPoint.com
Journalist Ali Salman Alvi Arrested Over Charges Of Killing Wife

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 3 hours ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 01:38 PM

Journalist Ali Salman Alvi arrested over charges of killing wife

Justice For Zahra is trending on Twitter to raise voice for Sadaf Z Naqvi who seems to be another victim of domestic violence and abuse in Airport police precinct in Rawalpindi.

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2020) Broadcast journalist Ali Salman Alvi was arrested over charges of killing his wife Sadaf Z Navi in Airport police precinct here on Wednesday.

Rawalpindi police of Airport area arrested Alvi and started investigation for allegedly murdering his wife over petty issue.

Justice for Zahra became top trend to raise voice for another victim of domestic violence and abuse and this time against journalist Ali Salman Naqvi who was also running his own YouTube Channel to update his followers on proceedings of the Supreme Court and was reporting other national issues.

Twitteratis demanded strict action against the accused for domestic violence and strongly condemned murder of Sadaf Z Naqvi who was annoyed over alleged frauds and cheating of her husband Ali Salman Alvi.

According to police, tortured body of Sadaf was recovered from her own house on June 29.

The friends of the deceased raised voice for her on social media and accused Alvi for her murder. However, the police said that they were investigating the matter as how Sadaf was killed and who the real killer was.

The couple married last year and lived happily.

The journalists also expressed serious concerns over charges against Ali Salman Alvi for killing his own wife in Rawalpindi.

