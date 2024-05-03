Open Menu

Journalist Among Three Died, Eight Injured In Khuzdar Blast

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 03, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Journalist among three died, eight injured in Khuzdar blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2024) Khuzdar Press Club’s President among three died and eight others sustained injuries in blast near Sultan Ibrahma Khan Road area of Khuzdar town on Friday.

According to SHO Khuzdar City, the blast was occurred near the vehicle of the victim Journalist namely Muhammad Siddiq when he was crossing the way to go the University of Khuzdar in a vehicle from his house.

As a result, he died on the spot and ten other suffered injuries.

The police reached the on the spot and cordoned off the entire area.

The body and the injured were shifted to nearby hospital where two among the injured succumbed to their injuries during initial treatment processes.

The SHO said that unknown armed men had opened fire at local journalist Muhammad Siddiq few months ago but he had escaped in the attack.

The blast was reported to be of remote control bomb.

Further investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Balochistan Union of Journalists (BUJ) strongly condemned the attack on the local journalist and demanded the provincial government to take measures to arrest those attackers involved in killing of the journalist to provide justice to the families of the victim.

