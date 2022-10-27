(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2022 ) :The funeral prayer of slain journalist Arshad Sharif was offered here at Faisal Mosque on Thursday.

His body will be buried at the H-11 cemetery in the capital later.

Some 3,792 security personnel were deputed for the security.

Sharif's body was handed over to his family at Islamabad International Airport on Wednesday, where he received a heroic greeting from FC staff and a sizable police detachment. The dead body was received by the deceased's relatives, friends, and well-wishers at the airport. The corpse was then moved to a morgue at PIMS Hospital Islamabad.

The contingents of Sindh police and the FC also supported the Islamabad police troops who had already been deployed at the place.

The security plans were majorly overseen by three superintendents of police (SPs), five assistant superintendents of police (ASPs), and deputy superintendents of police (DSPs).

Additionally, 1010 constables and 6 inspectors were stationed for security around Faisal Mosque. 204 members of the Sindh police and 2,500 members of the FC also accompanied them.

An eight-member medical board from the PIMS hospital performed a postmortem on his body at the hospital as per the family's request. The team also comprised an OMFS surgeon and an ENT surgeon.

His body was also subjected to an X-ray and a CT scan at the hospital by the PIMS medical board.