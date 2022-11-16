(@Abdulla99267510)

The mother of the journalist says her son was subjected to torture before being shot in Kenya.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2022) The mother of journalist Arshad Sharif has said that she does not have faith in the government to fairly investigate her son's killing.

She says that her son was subjected to torture before being shot in Kenya. She believes Arshad Sharif was murdered.

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif wrote a letter to the Supreme Court to constitute a judicial commission to investigate the killing Arshad Sharif and attack on Imran Khan. While PTI also approached the top court with plea to form the judicial commission. But the PTI asked the SC for Investigation of three cases including attack on Imran Khan in Wazirabad, obscene video of Senator Azam Swati and his family and killing of journalist Arshad Sharif in Kenya. The PTI leaders believed that these three cases would be sufficient to determine the free judiciary in the country.