Journalist Awards Announced To Honor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Media Heroes
Muhammad Irfan Published January 27, 2025 | 01:30 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2025) Metrix Pakistan has announced the introduction of the Journalist Awards, which will be presented during the 6th Edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit.
The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place on February 12, 2025, at the University of Agriculture, Peshawar.
The Journalist Awards aim to recognize the outstanding contributions of journalists from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa who have excelled in their field.
More than ten journalists will be honored for their exceptional work in reporting, storytelling, and promoting the region through their impactful journalism.
Registration for the Journalist Awards is now open, and interested journalists can register at https://metrix.pk/journalist-award/.
The last date to submit entries is 2 February. This initiative is part of Metrix Pakistan’s ongoing efforts to acknowledge the unsung heroes who play a vital role in society.
Speaking to the media, Hassan Nisar, CEO of Metrix Pakistan, emphasized the importance of recognizing the contributions of journalists.
"At Metrix Pakistan, we have always celebrated our heroes, and journalists are among the most dedicated individuals who bring truth to light.
Through these awards, we aim to honor their relentless efforts and dedication. The 6th Edition of the Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit will provide the perfect platform to celebrate their achievements," he said.
The Metrix Pakistan Youth Summit 6th Edition, powered by the Directorate of Youth Affairs, Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, is set to be the largest youth summit and expo in Pakistan.
The three-day event will feature diverse sessions, including those on artificial intelligence, freelancing, and e-commerce. Highlights of the summit include the Pride of KP Awards, E-commerce Awards, Journalist Awards, and workshops designed to inspire and empower the youth.
With participation from both national and international organizations, over 100 exhibitors and 50 partners are expected to join the summit.
The event is anticipated to attract more than 10,000 attendees, including students, entrepreneurs, government officials, and industry leaders.
This initiative reflects Metrix Pakistan’s vision to foster innovation, empower the youth, and acknowledge the invaluable contributions of individuals who shape the future of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Pakistan.
