Journalist Aziz Memon die natural death, NA committee told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2020 ) :National Assembly Standing Committee on Interior on Wednesday told that Sindh Journalsit Aziz Memon had died a natural death as medical report did not confirm any violence or poisoning.

Additional Inspector General Police Hyderabad Dr Waliullah Dal, and other police officers briefed the committee, chaired by Raja Khurram Shahzad Nawaz, that Journalist Aziz Memon was the patient of hyper tension, sugar and his medical report did not confirm any murder.

He said Memon's brother had nominated decead's fellow cameramen in the First Information Report (FIR). The cameraman, who brought him to Rohri Canal had already been arrested. Joint investigation Team (JIT) was being constituted on request of deceased's brother to probe the real cause of the death of the journalist will be notified within a day or so.

DPO Naushero Feroze said the issue Aziz Memon's death has been politicized. Aziz Memon met him several times and he never demanded any security from police.The committee directed the Sindh Police to keep the committee updated about the probe of the murder. An report should be sent to the committee. Briefing the committee about the murder of Ms Shahnaz Ansari, MPA, the additional IG said all four accused has already been arrested. She never demanded security. The deceased's sister had a property dispute with her in laws. Ansari's security provision request was received on her murder day.

Briefing the committee Director General Directorate of Passports and Immigration Dr Shahzad Khan Bangash said the directorate earns Rs 26 billion per annum. Directorate was producing 10,000 to 12,000 passports daily. In case of accumulation of over 100,000 passports, the production could be enhanced to 15,000.

One window operation has been started in various passport offices for providing integrated services to visitors.The Prime Minister has approved recruitment of 74 female staff in different passport offices. After tests and interviews 50 female qualified for job however, 44 females had joined and they were deployed at various offices to serve the people.

He said Directorate would soon start SMS services for persistently updating the applicant about the status of his passport application. The applicant would also be informed about the delivery date and about any objection.

The committee recommended providing latest equipments and machinery to Directorate General of Passport and Immigration for printing quality and prompt delivery of passports to the people, besides granting it autonomy. The committee directed Directorate General of Passport and Immigration to submit a list of persons still holding red passports.

The committee recommended waiving off attestation condition of different government documents. Committee directed to establish ramps at passport offices to facilitate disable visitors.

Raja Khurram Shahzaz said the government must upgrade hardware and soft ware of the directorate.

Briefing the committee about kiosaks in Islamabad, director Capital Development Authority (CDA) Ijaz said the licensees of Kiosaks in capital city were cencelled in 2013. The CDA board has recently referred the case to Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) for decision about kiosaks.

Chairman Raja Khurram Shahzad constituted a sub committee for resolving the issue of Kiosks. Nafeesa Inayatullah Khan Khattak will be convener and MA Sher Akbar will be its member for submitting recommendions to tackle Kiosaks and nurseries issue.