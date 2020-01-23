Journalist bail plea dismissed in defamatory material on social media case

A local court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of a journalist, involved in uploading defamatory material on social media against public functionaries and state institutions

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jan, 2020 ) :A local court on Thursday dismissed the bail application of a journalist, involved in uploading defamatory material on social media against public functionaries and state institutions.

Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Aamir Raza Baitu heard the bail application filed by the accused- Azharul Haq Wahid.

The petitioner's counsel submitted that all allegations leveled against his client were baseless.

He submitted that the alleged objectionable material was not shared publicly, therefore, it was a case of further inquiry.

He contended that no recovery had been made from the accused whereas all offences were bailable.

He pleaded with the court to grant benefit of doubt to the accused.

However, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA)'s prosecutor opposed the bail plea, saying that the accused was found guilty during the investigation.

He submitted that sufficient evidence was available to connect the accused with commission of offence.

The court after hearing the detailed arguments of the parties dismissed the bail petition.

The FIA had registered a case against Azharul Haq under Sections 11 (hate speech) and 20 (harming the reputation or privacy of a natural person) of the Prevention of Electronic Crime Act 2016, and Section 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) of the Pakistan Penal Code.