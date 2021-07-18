UrduPoint.com
Journalist Beaten Up By Indian Police In IIOJK

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 18th July 2021 | 01:20 PM

Journalist beaten up by Indian police in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2021 ) :Journalist, Akash Hassan was beaten by Indian police men when he was on his way to Islamabad town from Srinagar in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), Akash Hassan, who is a freelance journalist while talking to media said he sustained injuries in his hand, mouth and arm, "Blood oozed out of my mouth, there was blood on my hand too," he added.

On being asked why he was beaten by the cops, he said that he had no idea why it had happened.

"There was a traffic jam near Sangam area in Bijbehara, I was driving my car, just when traffic started moving, policemen stopped me at the bridge and started beating me ruthlessly,"He added that he was beaten by two cops, "One among them was a sub inspector, his name is Zahid," Hassan tweeted, while on his way to hospital.

He also said that many cars were damaged by the policemen, "A lot of cars were damaged, I haven't yet checked the damage on my car," he concluded.

