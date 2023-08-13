Open Menu

Journalist Bodies Arranges Cake Cutting Ceremony To Mark Independence Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 13, 2023 | 10:20 PM

Journalist bodies arranges cake cutting ceremony to mark Independence Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony to mark Pakistan's 76th Independence Day was held in collaboration with the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Workers) and the Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Workers) here on Sunday evening. SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai, attended the event as chief guest and participated in cake cutting ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai expressed that we got Pakistan after many sacrifices and it is our collective responsibility to contribute to its progress, development and prosperity. He underscored that Pakistan is a gift of Almighty Allah for us and its worth cannot be underestimated.

Sadozai, further added that young talent is emerging in Pakistan and a time will come when the nation will witness a new era of development and prosperity.

On the occasion, central vice president of PFUJ (Workers), Irfan Arain, and the President of HUJ (Workers) Nasir Sheikh said that Pakistan is our dignity, honor and pride, what we are today because of this country.

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Asad Kareem, central Vice President PFUJ (Workers) Irfan Arain, FEC member Imran Patoli, President HUJ (Workers) Nasir Sheikh, General Secretary Amjad islam, Treasurer Rana Hambal, Senior Vice President Aftab Rind, members governing body Nadim Akhtar, Imran Malik, Majib-ur-Rehman Shaikh, Ghulam Shabbir Arain, Aamir Ali and others.

Related Topics

Pakistan Young Hyderabad Progress Nasir Independence Sunday Event

Recent Stories

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloadin ..

UAE welcomes successful completion of oil unloading operation from tanker FSO Sa ..

2 hours ago
 UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms an ..

UAE refutes allegation regarding supplying arms and ammunition to warring partie ..

2 hours ago
 Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six ..

Death toll in China mudslide rises to 21, with six people missing

2 hours ago
 USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; ..

USAID Jordan launches $25mn &#039;Youth Grow&#039; programme

4 hours ago
 Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s natio ..

Ducab forms Youth Council to support UAE’s national agenda to empower young ta ..

4 hours ago
 Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll ..

Maui wildfires deadliest in century as death toll hits 93

4 hours ago
UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 se ..

UAEPL reviews regulation amendments for 2023-24 season

5 hours ago
 Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

Mohamed Al Hussaini meets with Iranian Ambassador

5 hours ago
 Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects a ..

Dubai Police arrest 49% of drug-related suspects across UAE during Q2&#039;23

5 hours ago
 2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th ..

2023 Dubai Performing Arts Programme to begin 20th August

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 August 2023

13 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 August 2023

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan