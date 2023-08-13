Journalist bodies arranges cake cutting ceremony to mark Independence Day

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2023 ) :A ceremony to mark Pakistan's 76th Independence Day was held in collaboration with the Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (Workers) and the Hyderabad Union of Journalists (Workers) here on Sunday evening. SSP Sajid Amir Sadozai, attended the event as chief guest and participated in cake cutting ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, SSP Hyderabad Sajid Amir Sadozai expressed that we got Pakistan after many sacrifices and it is our collective responsibility to contribute to its progress, development and prosperity. He underscored that Pakistan is a gift of Almighty Allah for us and its worth cannot be underestimated.

Sadozai, further added that young talent is emerging in Pakistan and a time will come when the nation will witness a new era of development and prosperity.

On the occasion, central vice president of PFUJ (Workers), Irfan Arain, and the President of HUJ (Workers) Nasir Sheikh said that Pakistan is our dignity, honor and pride, what we are today because of this country.

The event was attended by Assistant Commissioner Revenue Asad Kareem, central Vice President PFUJ (Workers) Irfan Arain, FEC member Imran Patoli, President HUJ (Workers) Nasir Sheikh, General Secretary Amjad islam, Treasurer Rana Hambal, Senior Vice President Aftab Rind, members governing body Nadim Akhtar, Imran Malik, Majib-ur-Rehman Shaikh, Ghulam Shabbir Arain, Aamir Ali and others.