Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ehsanullah Tuesday mishandled transgenders representatives holding presser at Peshawar Press Club (PPC).

After PPC office bearers intervention, the DSP had to leave the premises.

The journalists, later on, asked them to continue their press conference as freedom of expression was their constitutional right.

The journalist bodies condemned the irresponsible behaviour of the DSP.

Khyber Union of Journalists (KhUJ) General Secretary Mohamamd Naeem, in a statement, asked the high-ups to take an action against the police officer.

He also announced protest demonstration on Wednesday, October 13, in front of the press club.