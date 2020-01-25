UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalist Claims PM Khan Sought His Termination For Publishing Story On Corruption

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 10 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 05:42 PM

Journalist claims PM Khan sought his termination for publishing story on corruption

Ansar Abbasi—senior journalist who is associated with The News International—has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened his management that Geo TV will be shut down if he (Abbasi) was not terminated.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2020) A senior journalist has claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan approached Geo tv management for his termination just for publishing a story on corruption.

Ansar Abbasi—senior journalist who is associated with The news International, has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan threatened to his management to shut down Geo TV if Abbasi was not terminated.

Talking in a TV program, Abbasi who also heads an investigative reporting cell with The News International in Islamabad says that he reported surge in corruption last year in October when Prime Minister Imran Khan was on his visit to Tehran. He said he was called from there to Geo TV management and asked them to terminate him.

“Sort it out and terminate him before 9pm tonight,” he said while quoting PM Khan’s telephone call to Geo Management.

“Geo will be shut down,” he further said while quoting Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On Thursday, Transparency International said that corruption increased in Pakistan in 2019 as compared to 2018.

The global body said that Pakistan scored 32 and not only fell one point below the 2018 score of 33 but also dropped three stages in the world ranking from the previous 117th to the latest 120th among 180 nations on the globe. TI, however, suggested measures to the PTI to control corruption.

Yesterday, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan rejected the report of Transparency International and called it “part of some targeted agenda”.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that there was a long history of corruption in Sindh. The government of former premier Nawaz Sharif gave undue benefits to the chief of the group here in Pakistan," the assistant to the PM alleged. She asked: “Who will consider Transparency International report, saying that Transparency International was given a diplomatic posting to the Chief of the organization to gain undue favors.

She went on to say that there was long history of corruption in Sindh. “The report was launched and was part of a targeted agenda against PTI government,” she added.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Imran Khan Corruption Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister World Geo TV Threatened Firdous Ashiq Awan Visit Tehran October 2018 2019 TV From Government

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

2 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

3 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

3 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

4 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

4 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.