Journalist community also among flood affectees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The torrential rains and flash floods in Pakistan have affected more than 30 million people over the last few weeks including various journalists.

A journalist Asad Sahar said that like other people, journalists community also included among the flood affectees.

He said the journalists unions and press clubs should start work for the relief and rehabilitation of local journalists affected due to recent torrential rains and flash floods in various parts of the country.

Zafar Malik senior Journalist has said that youth have a passion to take part in flood relief activities. He said that the flood affectees were in dire need of cooked food, tents and medicines.