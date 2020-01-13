Journalist community meet Governor Punjab

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The members of journalist organizations on Monday met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar to discuss the matter of misbehave with president Lahore Press Club (LPC) by traffic wardens.

The traffic wardens on Sunday mistreated and abused LPC president Arshad Ansari after which the journalists' organizations protested and condemned the incident.

The representatives of Lahore Press Club (LPC) led by its Secretary Babar Dogar, Punjab Union of Journalists, Punjab Assembly Press Gallery, Photojournalist Association Lahore, EMRA, ANCA and others apprised the Punjab Governor that such incidents of violent behaviors by traffic wardens against journalists was a bid to create a conflict between government and journalist community.

They said Chief Traffic Officer Malik Liaqat should be removed immediately, adding the journalist community would completely boycott the government activities until the dismissal of CTO Malik Liaqat.

Chaudhry Sarwar assured them that efforts would be made to resolve this matter after consultation with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Law Minister and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab.