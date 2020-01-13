UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalist Community Meet Governor Punjab

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:41 PM

Journalist community meet Governor Punjab

The members of journalist organizations on Monday met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar to discuss the matter of misbehave with president Lahore Press Club (LPC) by traffic wardens

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :The members of journalist organizations on Monday met Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar to discuss the matter of misbehave with president Lahore Press Club (LPC) by traffic wardens.

The traffic wardens on Sunday mistreated and abused LPC president Arshad Ansari after which the journalists' organizations protested and condemned the incident.

The representatives of Lahore Press Club (LPC) led by its Secretary Babar Dogar, Punjab Union of Journalists, Punjab Assembly Press Gallery, Photojournalist Association Lahore, EMRA, ANCA and others apprised the Punjab Governor that such incidents of violent behaviors by traffic wardens against journalists was a bid to create a conflict between government and journalist community.

They said Chief Traffic Officer Malik Liaqat should be removed immediately, adding the journalist community would completely boycott the government activities until the dismissal of CTO Malik Liaqat.

Chaudhry Sarwar assured them that efforts would be made to resolve this matter after consultation with Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Punjab Law Minister and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab.

Related Topics

Lahore Chief Minister Police Governor Punjab Law Minister Traffic Sunday Government Punjab Assembly Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

ION and Navya form partnership to deliver sustaina ..

26 minutes ago

Friendship between UAE, Japan improving every year ..

26 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed honours 10 winners of Zayed Sust ..

27 minutes ago

UAE revive qualification hope with 2-0 win over DP ..

1 hour ago

Muhammad Nawaz Sharif University of Agriculture Vi ..

50 seconds ago

Youth role imperative for eliminating crime from s ..

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.