Journalist Community, Public Hail SCO Conference As 'diplomatic Triumph'"
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 03:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference Tuesday hailed as a resounding success, earning widespread acclaim from journalists and the general public alike for its significant contribution to economic growth and for prevailing brotherly atmosphere among neighbor countries.
Journalists from various channels hailed the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) conference as a diplomatic triumph, marking a significant milestone in regional cooperation.
The SCO conference has set a positive tone for regional cooperation, economic growth and peaceful development, cementing the organization's role as a key player in global affairs, Asad ullah Khan a renowned foreign Affairs expert talking to ptv news channel said.
He praised that the conference marked a new era of cooperation among SCO member states, with a focus on promoting economic growth, regional security and stability.
The organization's expanded membership and growing international influence make it an increasingly important player in global affairs, he added.
"Pakistan's peaceful narrative is being amplified on social media, producing compelling content that resonates with younger audiences and promotes a positive national identity," said a citizen of Islamabad.
"Social media platforms are also being utilized to showcase Pakistan's peaceful face, crafting engaging content that targets impressionable segments and fosters a positive global image," said a youngster.
"The SCO's focus on economic cooperation and regional security is a welcome shift, providing a platform for member states to address pressing issues." Waqas Bakir a journalist from Karachi added.
"As a journalist, I am impressed by the SCO's efforts to promote people-to-people exchanges and cultural cooperation among member states." Abdul Razaq another Karachi based journalist commented.
"The SCO's focus on economic cooperation aligns with Pakistan's vision for regional connectivity and prosperity." Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri added.
"The SCO's expansion into South Asia strengthens Pakistan's ties with regional partners." - Dr. Muhammad Khan, Director, Area Study Centre, Peshawar University.
"The SCO's investment initiatives can attract foreign investment to Pakistan." said a student while sharing post on Facebook.
