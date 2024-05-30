Open Menu

Journalist Community Serving State With Devotion: DPO

Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Journalist community serving state with devotion: DPO

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi said on Thursday that journalists were one of most important factions of society, as they perform their duties with dedication and devotion even in difficult circumstances in the region.

While talking to APP, he said that journalists were striving to highlight positive image of the state at national and international level.

Dr. Malhi said it was foremost priority of the law-enforcement agencies including police to ensure security of journalists. He said that Sargodha police was committed to providing security to journalists.

Related Topics

Police Sargodha

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted coope ..

Pakistan, Azerbaijan to enhance multifaceted cooperation

1 hour ago
 Defence Minister vows to create world free of terr ..

Defence Minister vows to create world free of terrorism,extremism

2 hours ago
 Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats ..

Formation Commanders resolve to neutralize threats to security

2 hours ago
 Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Effici ..

Haier Deep Freezers: Revolutionizing Energy Efficiency, Freezing Retention, and ..

3 hours ago
 Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of ..

Interior Minister, London Mayor discuss matters of mutual interest

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 May 2024

7 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen ..

Team Europe launches new programmes to strengthen skills, energy in GB

16 hours ago
 New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes penin ..

New volcanic eruption on Iceland's Reykjanes peninsula: weather office

16 hours ago
 Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new ..

Bayern appoint Kompany to end long search for new coach

16 hours ago
 Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ& ..

Dr Jah approaches President against closure of AJ&K Ombudsman institution

16 hours ago
 DPM Dar underscores significance of collective eff ..

DPM Dar underscores significance of collective efforts in preserving shared anci ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan