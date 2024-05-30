Journalist Community Serving State With Devotion: DPO
Sumaira FH Published May 30, 2024 | 03:50 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2024) District Police Officer (DPO) Sargodha Dr Asad Ejaz Malhi said on Thursday that journalists were one of most important factions of society, as they perform their duties with dedication and devotion even in difficult circumstances in the region.
While talking to APP, he said that journalists were striving to highlight positive image of the state at national and international level.
Dr. Malhi said it was foremost priority of the law-enforcement agencies including police to ensure security of journalists. He said that Sargodha police was committed to providing security to journalists.
