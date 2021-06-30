Journalist crushed to death in accident

(@FahadShabbir)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A speeding passenger coach crushed to death a local journalist after hitting his motorbike badly at main road on Tuesday night, the rescuers said.

According to details, Kashif Nazeer, resident of Rangpur was coming back to his home from Jawana Bangla, suburban town of Rangpur when a coach coming from back side hit rear end of motorbike and then crushed the man to death.

The coach driver fled the scene while Rangpur police initiated investigation after registering FIR.

The journalist community expressed deep sorrow over sad the demise of their fellow man. They prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.