UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalist Crushed To Death In Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 05:00 PM

Journalist crushed to death in accident

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :A speeding passenger coach crushed to death a local journalist after hitting his motorbike badly at main road on Tuesday night, the rescuers said.

According to details, Kashif Nazeer, resident of Rangpur was coming back to his home from Jawana Bangla, suburban town of Rangpur when a coach coming from back side hit rear end of motorbike and then crushed the man to death.

The coach driver fled the scene while Rangpur police initiated investigation after registering FIR.

The journalist community expressed deep sorrow over sad the demise of their fellow man. They prayed the Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant patience to the bereaved family.

Related Topics

Police Driver Road Rangpur Man FIR Family From Coach Sad

Recent Stories

Injuring others is punishable by law: UAE Public P ..

6 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid approves board and advisory co ..

1 hour ago

Etihad Airways extends ‘Verified To Fly’ trave ..

2 hours ago

Developing legislative, economic system attracts f ..

2 hours ago

Astronomically, July 20 first day of Eid Al Adha

2 hours ago

UAE announces 1,747 new COVID-19 cases, 1,731 reco ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.