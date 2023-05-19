UrduPoint.com

Journalist Dawoodpoto Remembered In Condolence Reference

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 07:11 PM

Directorate of Information Larkana division Friday held a condolence reference in memory of Journalist Jamal Dawoodpoto here

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 )

The meeting, attended by Director Information Larkana Darshan Lal, information officers, and the staff members of the directorate expressed sorrow and grief over the sad demise of the late journalist.

They prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give courage and fortitude to the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss with patience.

