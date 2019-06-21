Journalist delegation briefed about business opportunities created by PFA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2019 ) :A delegation of Economic Journalists Forum met Director General Punjab Food Authority Capt (retd) Muhammad Usman at the PFA Headquarters, here on Friday.

The delegation was informed about the business opportunities, created by the Punjab Food Authority in the food industry. The DG PFA said that the purpose of the Punjab Food Authority laws and regulations were to take initiatives for better future of children of the nation. All kinds of the PFA laws and regulation are aimed at ensuring provision of healthy and safe food for the public.

Modern PFA laws and regulations have stopped the ways of adulteration mafia as well as created more opportunities for new industries, he added.

He said that implementation of pasteurization laws would help the dairy industry to grow up more and production would be increased when farmers would get better prices.

He added that pasteurization plants would be started from a low level, which would result in elimination of monopoly of big companies.

In near future, a layman would be able to start business of pasteurization plants as they started filtration plants business in the past.

Restriction on loose milk selling would surely create new industries. Due to the low rates of pasteurization business, every layman would be part of the business.