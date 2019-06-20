Journalist delegation meets with DG PFA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) :A delegation of Economic Journalist Forum met with Director General, Punjab Food Authority, Capt(retd) Muhammad Usman at PFA Headquarter here on Thursday.

The agenda of the meeting was to discuss the business opportunities created by the work of Punjab Food Authority in the food industry.

DG PFA Muhammad Usman said that the purpose of Punjab Food Authority laws and regulations were to take initiatives for the better future of children of this nation. All kinds of PFA laws and regulation are legislated to ensure the provision of healthy and safe food for the public. Modern PFA laws and regulations have stopped the ways of adulteration mafia as well as created more opportunities for new industries, he added.

He further said that from the grass root level to high level, new business opportunities had been created.

DG PFA said that the implementation of pasteurization laws would help the dairy industry to grow up more and production would be increased when the farmers would get better prices.

He added that pasteurization plants would be started from a low level which would result in the elimination of monopoly of big companies.

In near future, a layman would be able to start business of pasteurization plants as they started filtration plants business in past. Restriction on lose milk selling would surely create new industries. Due to the low rates of pasteurization business, every layman would be part of this business.