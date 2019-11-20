UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalist Deprived Of Cash, Mobile In Peshawar

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 27 seconds ago Wed 20th November 2019 | 07:24 PM

Journalist deprived of cash, mobile in Peshawar

Correspondent of Associated Press of Pakistan in Chitral was Wednesday robbed of mobile and valuables during a pickpocket incident here in Saddar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Correspondent of Associated Press of Pakistan in Chitral was Wednesday robbed of mobile and valuables during a pickpocket incident here in Saddar.

Gul Hammad Farooqui, journalist of this news agency, boarded a passenger bus from Qayum Stadium to his office when he was deprived of wallet, ATM card, mobile phone and twenty thousand rupees cash by a pickpocket.

The Journalist complained that Police Station Sharqi was reluctant to lodge his FIR despite repeated visits.

He demanded IGP KP to take notice of the incident and direct the police station to lodge FIR and recovered lost valuables.

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Station Mobile Chitral Saddar FIR From

Recent Stories

Idris Khattak likely forcibly disappeared

9 minutes ago

Dubai SME, FAB join efforts to facilitate receivab ..

10 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa beat Balochistan by an innings ..

13 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan well aware of issues, wo ..

24 seconds ago

Commissioner Bahawalpur for adding new events to M ..

26 seconds ago

University of Karachi announces schedule of Admiss ..

29 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.