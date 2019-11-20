Journalist deprived of cash, mobile in Peshawar

(@FahadShabbir)

Correspondent of Associated Press of Pakistan in Chitral was Wednesday robbed of mobile and valuables during a pickpocket incident here in Saddar

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2019 ) :Correspondent of Associated Press of Pakistan in Chitral was Wednesday robbed of mobile and valuables during a pickpocket incident here in Saddar

Gul Hammad Farooqui, journalist of this news agency, boarded a passenger bus from Qayum Stadium to his office when he was deprived of wallet, ATM card, mobile phone and twenty thousand rupees cash by a pickpocket.

The Journalist complained that Police Station Sharqi was reluctant to lodge his FIR despite repeated visits.

He demanded IGP KP to take notice of the incident and direct the police station to lodge FIR and recovered lost valuables.