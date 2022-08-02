Journalist deprived valuable goods

Senior journalist Gul Sher Lochi deprived of valuable goods in an act of theft by unknown thieves here at his house on Monday night situated in the jurisdiction of Naseem Nagar Police Station

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :Senior journalist Gul Sher Lochi deprived of valuable goods in an act of theft by unknown thieves here at his house on Monday night situated in the jurisdiction of Naseem Nagar Police Station.

According to Police, unknown thieves entered into the house of senior journalist situated at Bakhtawar Colony and stolen valuable goods.

The Police registered the case and started searching of thieves. Meanwhile, journalists from Hyderabad and Tando Jam have demanded SSP Hyderabad Amjad Shaikh to arrest the culprits and recovered valuable goods from their possession which they stolen from the house of Gul Sher Lochi.