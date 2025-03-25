Journalist Farhan Malik Sent To Jail On Judicial Remand In Karachi
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 25, 2025 | 08:37 PM
Defense lawyer informs asks court to discharge Farhan Malik as he is a journalist
KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 25th, 2025) A Judicial Magistrate (East) in Karachi on Tuesday sent journalist Farhan Malik to jail on judicial remand.
The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) presented Farhan Malik before the Judicial Magistrate (East), where his legal representative, Advocate Abdul Moiz Jaffery, appeared on his behalf.
A large number of journalists and anchors were also present in the courtroom.
The defense lawyer informed the court that they had filed a request for Farhan Malik’s discharge from the case, arguing that he is a journalist. However, the investigating officer claimed that anti-state videos had been posted. The court then asked to see the videos.
The investigating officer stated that the videos were available on a YouTube channel named 'Raftar', and additional material was also in their possession.
The court questioned the nature of the videos and inquired about the complainant in the case. The defense lawyer responded that the complainants were individuals from Farhan Malik’s own office and that all the material was publicly available online.
The court asked Farhan Malik if he had been subjected to any mistreatment or harassment to which he replied that his staff was being harassed.
The court also asked the investigating officer about whether any other individuals were named in the remand. The judge warned the officer that if anyone was unnecessarily harassed, a show-cause notice would be issued against him.
The Judicial Magistrate (East) sent Farhan Malik to jail on judicial remand and issued a notice on his bail application.
