Journalist Farhat Ali Khan Laid To Rest

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 17th May 2020 | 06:00 PM

Journalist Farhat Ali Khan laid to rest

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2020 ) ::A journalist of Fatehjang associated with a private television channel who was injured critically in car- truck head on collusion on Rawalpindi- Fatehjang road in early hours of Saturday laid to rest on Sunday.

Farhat Ali Khan was going with his son when he met accident.

He was taken to THQ hospital from where he was shifted to PIMS Islamabad due to his critical condition where he succumbed to injuries in early hours of Sunday.

Later, he was buried at his native town Fatehjang attended by a large number of journalist community.

According to family sources, his son's condition is still critical.

