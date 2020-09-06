UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalist Gunned Down In Turbat

Umer Jamshaid 32 seconds ago Sun 06th September 2020 | 12:14 AM

Journalist gunned down in Turbat

Journalist Shaheena Shaheen shot dead in Tehsil Turbat area of Balochistan on Saturday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2020 ) :Journalist Shaheena Shaheen shot dead in Tehsil Turbat area of Balochistan on Saturday.

According to police sources, an unidentified man brought the Shaheena Shaheen to district headquarters hospital in injured condition where she succumbed to her injuries during the initial treatment.

The hospital source said that the deceased had received two bullets. The reason for killing could not be ascertained so far.

However, she was a morning show host in Pakistan Television (ptv) Bolan and was also the editor of Balochi magazine Dozgohor.

The body of the deceased was handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.

Police cordoned off the entire area and started an investigation.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Balochistan Police Man Turbat Bolan PTV

Recent Stories

&#039;World faces delayed economic recovery from C ..

15 minutes ago

UAE created Satellite Operations Center to cope wi ..

30 minutes ago

Hydrogen could disrupt, reshape global energy valu ..

30 minutes ago

Pakistan 'Defence Day' to be observed with patriot ..

35 seconds ago

Lahore Arts Council finalizes programmes of Defens ..

37 seconds ago

Pakistan's peace quest only for regional prosperit ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.