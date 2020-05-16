Journalist Hameed Soomro tests positive for coronavirus

A journalist of a private news channel, GNN, Abdul Hameed Soomro Saturday tested positive for coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :A journalist of a private news channel, GNN, Abdul Hameed Soomro Saturday tested positive for coronavirus.

According to his laboratory report, "2019 Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is Detected.

'The GNN senior report Hameed Soomro said he had been feeling fever, cought and breathing problem for a few days and after that he decided to get tested for the coronavirus on Friday which came positive.

He said, "I have gone into self-isolation temporarily at home."