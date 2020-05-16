UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalist Hameed Soomro Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 10:34 PM

Journalist Hameed Soomro tests positive for coronavirus

A journalist of a private news channel, GNN, Abdul Hameed Soomro Saturday tested positive for coronavirus

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :A journalist of a private news channel, GNN, Abdul Hameed Soomro Saturday tested positive for coronavirus.

According to his laboratory report, "2019 Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is Detected.

'The GNN senior report Hameed Soomro said he had been feeling fever, cought and breathing problem for a few days and after that he decided to get tested for the coronavirus on Friday which came positive.

He said, "I have gone into self-isolation temporarily at home."

Related Topics

2019 Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Football: German Bundesliga results

2 minutes ago

Germany to shore up local authorities with 57-bn-e ..

2 minutes ago

Three ice bars sealed over lockdown violation

2 minutes ago

WASA announces amnesty scheme for illegal connecti ..

2 minutes ago

Federation, provinces submit replies in Supreme Co ..

30 minutes ago

German football returns, Europe beaches reopen as ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.