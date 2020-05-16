Journalist Hameed Soomro Tests Positive For Coronavirus
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 16th May 2020 | 10:34 PM
A journalist of a private news channel, GNN, Abdul Hameed Soomro Saturday tested positive for coronavirus
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2020 ) :A journalist of a private news channel, GNN, Abdul Hameed Soomro Saturday tested positive for coronavirus.
According to his laboratory report, "2019 Novel Coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) is Detected.
'The GNN senior report Hameed Soomro said he had been feeling fever, cought and breathing problem for a few days and after that he decided to get tested for the coronavirus on Friday which came positive.
He said, "I have gone into self-isolation temporarily at home."