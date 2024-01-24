Journalist Haqqani Remembered On His Death Anniversary
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 24, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2024) The 14th death anniversary of renowned journalist and reputed columnist Irshad Ahmed Haqqani observed here Wednesday.
Irshad Ahmed Haqqani was born on September 6, 1928 in Kasur.
After getting education, he joined Jamaat-e-Islami and started working for its journal Tasnim.
Later, he started his professional career as Lecturer in Government College Kasur.
In 1981, Irshad Haqqani joined Daily Jang as a Senior Editor and later he started writing articles under the title of "Harf-e-Tamana".
He also served as Caretaker Minister for Information and Broadcasting in the caretaker government in 1993.
Irshad Haqqani died on this day in 2010 at the age of 81 due to heart disease.
He was buried at his ancestral graveyard in Kasur.
