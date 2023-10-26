Open Menu

Journalist Injured In Robbery Bid

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 26, 2023 | 10:40 AM

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2023) A senior journalist belonging to a private channel was robbed and injured after resisting the robbery on Thursday.

According to the police, two armed robbers stopped journalist Ameer Sheikh in the busy area of ??Bagh Aram Colony and took money and a motorcycle from him.

Meanwhile, the robbers tortured the victim when the latter tried to resist taking away the bike.

The victim was later shifted to DHQ Hospital by rescue personnel for emergency treatment.

According to police, the entire area was cordoned off to arrest the criminals with attempt of their arrest underway.

A local journalist organization protested the incident of robbery in a busy and densely populated area.

Locals in the area also expressed concerns over the "recurring street crimes" that put lives of ordinary people at risk and that there is no compensation after the crimes.

