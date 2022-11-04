Journalist Irfan Raza recovered; says Islamabad police

Islamabad police on Thursday claimed to recover journalist Irfan Raza who was allegedly kidnapped and went missing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Thursday claimed to recover journalist Irfan Raza who was allegedly kidnapped and went missing.

Following the report of this incident, a committee was constituted under supervision of DIG (Operations) which also included other senior police officials including SSP (Investigation).

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb also took notice of the alleged kidnapping of senior journalist Irfan Raza and directed to hold investigation of the matter.

Police team started investigation into the matter and succeeded to recover him. In its twitter account, Islamabad police said that journalist Irfan Raza has been recovered while more details would be shared soon.