Journalist Jaffar Memon Laid To Rest In Larkana

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 07:49 PM

Senior Journalist, Writer of Hyderabad Jaffar Memon passed away in a Hospital Hyderabad on Sunday evening, due to cardiac attack. He was about 56

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior Journalist, Writer of Hyderabad Jaffar Memon passed away in a Hospital Hyderabad on Sunday evening, due to cardiac attack. He was about 56.

He survived four children and a widow. He was laid to rest in his ancestral graveyard of Dodai, Larkana city, on Monday.

People from various walks of life attended his funeral prayers who included Writers, notables, politicians, journalists and relatives.

The participants of the funeral prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage to the heirs to bear the loss with patience.

The journalist community of Larkana has expressed grief over the sad demise of senior journalist Jaffar Memon.

