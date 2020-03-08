Journalist Jaffar Memon passes away

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2020 ) :Senior journalist and former president Hyderabad Press Club Mohammad Jaffar Memon passed away due to cardiac arrest here on Sunday afternoon. He was 55.

He is survived by one wife, three sons and four daughters.

Late Memon had served as Editor in daily Sindh Hyderabad and also remained associated with many Sindhi newspapers including daily Kawish, Tameer-e-Sindh, Radio Voice of Sindh London and other media outlets on senior journalistic positions.

His funeral prayer will be held on Monday at about 0800 hours in the morning at Larkana and will be laid to rest in ancestral graveyard near Al Ghazi Hotel.