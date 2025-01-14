Journalist Javed Shahzad’s Qul Ceremony Held
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 10:54 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Qul ceremony of the late senior journalist Javed Shahzad, who died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday, was held here at his residence on Tuesday.
Javed Shahzad, who was the Chief Reporter of Daily Ausaf and ABN news, and elder brother of Khurram Shahzad, senior reporter of APP, was laid to rest on Monday.
The Qul ceremony was attended by Associated Press of Pakistan Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi, Daily Ausaf Editor-in-Chief Mehtab Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Raja Javed Ikhlas, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Zamrud Khan, social figures, journalists from the twin cities and local people in large numbers.
Fateha was offered for the departed soul of the late journalist. Besides Quran Khwani, Hamds and Naats were also recited on the occasion.
