Open Menu

Journalist Javed Shahzad’s Qul Ceremony Held

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 10:54 PM

Journalist Javed Shahzad’s Qul ceremony held

The Qul ceremony of the late senior journalist Javed Shahzad, who died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday, was held here at his residence on Tuesday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2025) The Qul ceremony of the late senior journalist Javed Shahzad, who died of a cardiac arrest on Sunday, was held here at his residence on Tuesday.

Javed Shahzad, who was the Chief Reporter of Daily Ausaf and ABN news, and elder brother of Khurram Shahzad, senior reporter of APP, was laid to rest on Monday.

The Qul ceremony was attended by Associated Press of Pakistan Managing Director Muhammad Asim Khichi, Daily Ausaf Editor-in-Chief Mehtab Khan, Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Raja Javed Ikhlas, Pakistan Peoples Party leader Zamrud Khan, social figures, journalists from the twin cities and local people in large numbers.

Fateha was offered for the departed soul of the late journalist. Besides Quran Khwani, Hamds and Naats were also recited on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Died Pakistan Peoples Party Sunday Muslim From

Recent Stories

Mock exercise conducted at Multan Cricket Stadium ..

Mock exercise conducted at Multan Cricket Stadium ahead of Pakistan-West Indies ..

4 minutes ago
 Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development ..

Mayor Sukkur chairs meeting regarding development projects in Nawabshah district

18 minutes ago
 WASA creates awareness regarding dengue preventive ..

WASA creates awareness regarding dengue preventive measures

4 minutes ago
 DC visits free medical camp of TVI in Chaman

DC visits free medical camp of TVI in Chaman

4 minutes ago
 Dozens booked for assaulting officials during anti ..

Dozens booked for assaulting officials during anti encroachment operation

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt's PPP model to strengthen national econ ..

Sindh Govt's PPP model to strengthen national economy: Bilawal

42 seconds ago
People involved in corruption, Anti-Terrorist Acts ..

People involved in corruption, Anti-Terrorist Acts can’t be set free through e ..

43 seconds ago
 CPO directs to launch crackdown against criminals

CPO directs to launch crackdown against criminals

44 seconds ago
 Sharjeel stresses need of adhering traffic rules t ..

Sharjeel stresses need of adhering traffic rules to reduce accidents ratio

46 seconds ago
 Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extend ..

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq extends best wishes to M Zameer on h ..

47 seconds ago
 Boy molested, suspect held

Boy molested, suspect held

6 minutes ago
 Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bl ..

Circular debt of energy sector decreases to Rs12bln: Laghari

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan