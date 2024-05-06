Journalist Khalid Hameed Farooqi remembered on his death anniversary

MIRPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2024) A number of Brussels-based journalists, intellectuals, writers, poets, and other personalities from different European countries paid rich tribute to renowned journalist and intellectual and former bureau chief of Geo News, Khalid Hameed Farooqi, for his valuable journalistic and social services.

The event was organized on the occasion of the second anniversary by Pakistan Press Club Belgium in collaboration with the International Council for Human Development (ICHD) on his first death anniversary on Sunday in Brussels, the European Headquarters, says a message reaching and released to the media here.

The ceremony was held in two parts. The title of the first session was "Journalism and Diaspora," and during the second session, two books were introduced and tributes were paid to the late Khalid Hameed Farooqi through poetry.

The first session was presided over by prominent intellectual Rao Mustajab Ahmad, while the chief guests were Khalid Hameed Farooqi's longtime friend Akram Qaim Khani from the UK and Ali Raza Syed, the Patron-in-Chief of Khaled Hameed Farooqi Trust.

Nadeem Butt, General Secretary of Pakistan Press Club Belgium, welcomed the guests, while the duties of moderation for the event were performed by Chaudhry Imran Saqib, the President of the Press Club.

Ambassador of Pakistan to Belgium and the European Union, Ms. Amna Baloch, and Press Counsellor of the Pakistan Embassy, Saghir Ahmad Watto, and Khalid Hameed Farooqi's wife, Ela Farooqi, and daughter, Maya Farooqi, also participated in the event.

She praised Khalid Hamid Farooqi for his services and said that he was a professional journalist, and was very sincere in his professional duties.

She said that a journalist is one who gives correct news and takes care of journalistic rules and regulations while compiling his or her report.

Farooqi's longtime friend Akram Qaim Khani said that the role of journalists in society is very important. True and sincere journalists do journalism based on truth and honesty for the correctness and improvement of society.

Appreciating Khalid Farooqi's honesty and integrity, he said that the deceased did not abandon journalistic integrity even in his difficult circumstances but also encouraged other professional journalists.

Chairman Kashmir Council EU and Patron-in-Chief of Khalid Hameed Farooqi Trust Ali Raza Syed said that we cannot forget Khaled Hameed Farooqi. He stood by us in our ongoing movement in support of oppressed Kashmiris in Europe and encouraged and guided us at many important stages.

Former Member of the Brussels Assembly Dr. Manzoor Zahoor, renowned journalist Younis Khan from France, intellectual Dr. Ali Shirazi, journalist Irfan Aftab from Germany, social and political personalities Chaudhry Naseer and Faisal Zaidi, and student Sardar Sulaiman Khan from the UK are among those who addressed the first session of the event. Khalid Hameed Farooqi's journalist friend Hatim and European class fellow Miss Bina from Holland also spoke over the event.

Meanwhile, a minute's silence was observed on the death of Anthony Crasner, former senior advisor of the Kashmir Council EU and former European senior diplomat.

The second session was presided over by Ambassador of Pakistan Amna Baloch, while the special guests were Ishrat Moin Seema and Syeda Saima Zaidi. A number of women also participated in the program.

In her conversation, the Ambassador appreciated the journalistic services of Khalid Hameed Farooqi. Meanwhile, the poets who paid tribute to Khalid Hameed Farooqi through their poetry included Yusuf Ibrahim, Nadeem But Dani, Adeel Shakir, Rubina Kausar Ruby, Adnan Mohsin, Hurr Hasnain, and Saeed Anwar.

In the concluding phase of the second session, Chaudhry Imran Saqib introduced his poetry book "Rad-e-amal," while Manzar Jahangir presented some parts of his book "Bujhe Dil Di Chhan.".

On this occasion, a library named after Khaled Hameed Farooqi was also announced in Brussels, in which around four hundred books of the deceased will be kept. Under the auspices of the Kashmir Council EU, this library will be open every Sunday from 5 p.m to 8 p.m.

APP/ahr/378