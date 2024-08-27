Journalist killed in Ghotki, Sindh

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2024) A local journalist was gunned down by unknown killers on Tuesday in district Ghotki, Sindh.

According to a private news channel and police, the journalist was identified as Bachal Ghunio.

The locals informed the investigation team and blamed the dacoits for the journalist's killing.

According to the police, the deceased had gone to his fields when he was attacked.

The dead body was shifted to Ubauro Hospital.