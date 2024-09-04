Journalist killed in Mastung, Balochistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2024) A senior journalist was shot dead in the Gul Kand area of Mastung Balochistan on Wednesday.

According to the private news channel and police, the journalist was identified as Nisar Lehri.

The police officials confirmed the incident, saying that the victim was Press Club Secretary who was killed over a land dispute.

The police registered an FIR and started further investigation.