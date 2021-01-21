Journalist looted, injured in robbery in hyderabad

Veteran journalist and columnist G.N Mughal sustained injuries while resisting a robbery attempt here at his residence late on Wednesday night depriving him of cash

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Veteran journalist and columnist G.N Mughal sustained injuries while resisting a robbery attempt here at his residence late on Wednesday night depriving him of cash.

Unknown armed robbers after entering into the house of journalist G.N Mughal, located in Qasimabad, looted cash from his nephew, police said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Salam Shaikh separately visited the residence of journalist G.N Mughal and enquired after his health.

They also assured him of full cooperation in arresting the accused.

The SSP also directed to set up Police Picket at Almdar Chowk, Qasimabad to curb incidents of robbery and other crimes in the area.

Bhitai Nagar Police also registered a case and started investigation.