UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalist Looted, Injured In Robbery In Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 21st January 2021 | 04:46 PM

Journalist looted, injured in robbery in hyderabad

Veteran journalist and columnist G.N Mughal sustained injuries while resisting a robbery attempt here at his residence late on Wednesday night depriving him of cash

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2021 ) :Veteran journalist and columnist G.N Mughal sustained injuries while resisting a robbery attempt here at his residence late on Wednesday night depriving him of cash.

Unknown armed robbers after entering into the house of journalist G.N Mughal, located in Qasimabad, looted cash from his nephew, police said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Fuad Ghaffar Soomro and Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Abdul Salam Shaikh separately visited the residence of journalist G.N Mughal and enquired after his health.

They also assured him of full cooperation in arresting the accused.

The SSP also directed to set up Police Picket at Almdar Chowk, Qasimabad to curb incidents of robbery and other crimes in the area.

Bhitai Nagar Police also registered a case and started investigation.

Related Topics

Police Robbery Qasimabad From

Recent Stories

Anuskha, Kohli make first appearance since birth o ..

3 minutes ago

As pandemic worsens, Biden unveils ambitious Covid ..

1 minute ago

Merkel Says US Exterritorial Sanctions on Nord Str ..

1 minute ago

Sweden Announces Further Extension of Nationwide C ..

1 minute ago

Ulema's role vital in promoting social harmony: Pr ..

1 minute ago

KP approves Rs. 5bln for Kalam-Kumrat link road: D ..

1 minute ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.