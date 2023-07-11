Journalist loses job with PTV for asking critical question to PM

(@Abdulla99267510)

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews-July 11th, 2023) A journalist alleges that he was fired from Pakistan Television (PTV), a state-owned broadcaster, after posing a critical question to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif regarding the diminishing space for free media in the country.

Azam Chaudhry, the President of Lahore Press Club (LPC) and an analyst hired by ptv, claims he was dismissed on the same day he asked the challenging question to the Prime Minister. However, he has not received any written notification from his employer regarding his termination.

During a press conference at the Punjab Governor's House on June 30, where Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, along with Federal ministers Ishaq Dar and Marriyum Aurangzeb, was addressing the media, Chaudhry raised the issue of undisclosed restrictions on the media and inquired about when these restrictions would be lifted.

Speaking on behalf of the journalist community in the country, Chaudhry highlighted the widespread media bans throughout Pakistan, stating that the current period is characterized by the harshest restrictions.

He urged the Prime Minister to specify when and how these constraints on the media would be lifted, emphasizing the contradiction between political parties' claims of supporting freedom of expression, such as PML-N and PPP, and the actual situation.

In response, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif distanced himself from endorsing any restrictions and directed the journalist to address his concerns to the information minister, stating that if he had valid points to raise, he should voice them.

While the Prime Minister did not delve into the past, he acknowledged that the events leading up to the journalist's dismissal were widely known. Shehbaz assured Chaudhry that his legitimate concerns would be addressed.