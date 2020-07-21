UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Journalist Matiullah Jan Goes Missing From Islamabad

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 03:52 PM

Journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing from Islamabad

Journalists’ bodies, local and international human rights organizations have expressed serious concerns over his missing and demanded immediate action for his recovery.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2020) Senior Journalist and tv host Matiullah Jan went missing here on Tuesday.

Taking to his Twitter account, one of his family members also confirmed that the journalist had gone missing. According to Independent urdu, the journalist’s wife said that his car was found with keys but he was missing.

“The keys were still there in the car but he himself was missing,” she was quoted as saying.

Journalists’ bodies, local and international human rights organizations strongly condemned the shocking incident of journalist’s missing and demanded the government his immediate recovery.

In a tweet, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said: “HRCP demands that the government immediately ensure the safe recovery of journalist,”.

Amnesty International South Asia also asked the government to take action for recovery of the journalist.

A video showing how he was abducted from outside his home went viral on social media. He stopped his car in front of his house and then he was not there while the keys of the car were still there inside.

Last week, Matiullah Jan appeared before the Supreme Court in compliance of its order on suo motu notice on his tweet about the judges of the top court in Qazi Faez Isa case.

Related Topics

Pakistan Supreme Court Suo Motu Social Media Twitter Car Wife Family TV From Government Top Asia Court

Recent Stories

Health Ministry conducts more than 40,000 addition ..

28 minutes ago

OGRA issues performance report for year 2018-19

16 minutes ago

Beijing Calls Trump Campaign's Statements on TikTo ..

11 minutes ago

UK Parliament Points to Russia's 'Influence Campai ..

11 minutes ago

Bulgarian Parliament Rejects Motion of No Confiden ..

11 minutes ago

AIIB Approves 45Mln Euros Loan to Georgia to Overc ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.