Journalist Matiullah Jan goes missing from Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 21st, 2020) Senior Journalist and tv host Matiullah Jan went missing here on Tuesday.

Taking to his Twitter account, one of his family members also confirmed that the journalist had gone missing. According to Independent urdu, the journalist’s wife said that his car was found with keys but he was missing.

“The keys were still there in the car but he himself was missing,” she was quoted as saying.

Journalists’ bodies, local and international human rights organizations strongly condemned the shocking incident of journalist’s missing and demanded the government his immediate recovery.

In a tweet, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) said: “HRCP demands that the government immediately ensure the safe recovery of journalist,”.

Amnesty International South Asia also asked the government to take action for recovery of the journalist.

A video showing how he was abducted from outside his home went viral on social media. He stopped his car in front of his house and then he was not there while the keys of the car were still there inside.

Last week, Matiullah Jan appeared before the Supreme Court in compliance of its order on suo motu notice on his tweet about the judges of the top court in Qazi Faez Isa case.