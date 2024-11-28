Open Menu

Journalist Mattiullah Jan Arrested In Islamabad

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 28, 2024 | 02:34 PM

Journalist Mattiullah Jan arrested in Islamabad

Police say he refused to stop at a picket, hit the car with a constable, snatched weapon from him and threatened him

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 28th, 2024) Senior Journalist Matiullah Jan was arrested by the Islamabad on Thursday.

The Margalla Hills police registered the FIR against the journalist.

According to the police, Mattiullah Jan was asked by a constable to stop at a picket but he did not stop there. They said he instead hit his car with the constable. Subsequently, the constable who was identified as Mudassir got injured.

The police said that as he stopped his car he snatched the weapon from the constable and threatened him. Mattiullah Jan, they said, was under some influence.

The journalist would be produced before an Anti-Terrorism Court on Thursday (today).

The reports suggested that Jan went missing on Wednesday and his family was worried about his whereabouts.

It may be mentioned here that Matiullah Jan exposed a claim of the relevant authorities that four Ranger personnel were crushed to death by the PTI convoy during the protest in Islamabad. He approached the hospital and interviewed the brother of a Ranger official who said that he personally witnessed the incident and that the PTI’s convoy had nothing to do with it.

