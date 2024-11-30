Open Menu

Journalist Mattiullah Jan Gets Bail

Published November 30, 2024 | 12:15 PM

Islamabad police had booked journalist in fake and bogus cases of terrorism and narcotics

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 30th, 2024) An Anti-Terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday granted bail to Journalist Mattiullah Jan in a case related to terrorism and narcotics charges.

ATC Judge Tahir Abbas Supra passed the order after the police produced the journalist before it in the bail plea. He was arrested two days ago.

The court directed Mattiullah Jan to deposit Rs10,000 as surety bonds.

The Islamabad High Court had nullified the previous judicial decision for Matiullah Jan’s physical remand yesterday, converting it into judicial remand.

The media and journalists’ organizations as well as the human rights activists had strongly condemned Matiullah Jan’s arrest.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah also termed the case filed against Matiullah Jan as unjust.

