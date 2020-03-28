Journalist may contact anytime to undergo a test for Caronavirus: Nasir Shah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2020 ) :Sindh Minister for Information Syed Nasir Hussain Shah Saturday said the provincial government has issued a contact number on which anyone including journalist could contact anytime if they felt that they must undergo a test for Caronavirus.

He said this while addressing the video conference of provincial information ministers chaired by Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan on Saturday, said a statement issued by spokesperson of the Sindh Information Minister.

Nasir Shah said that the person or any journalist after his call would be contacted automatically by the government functionaries for the test.

Speaking about lockdown in Sindh, Syed Nasir Hussain Shah said the people engaged delivering essential services had not been banned since day one of the lockdown.

Syed Nasir Hussin Shah said the Sindh government was also ensuring that the patients of Thalassemia might not be affected during the lockdown.

He said the funds as well as a mechanism for providing ration to the needy people had also been devised and with the help of the welfare organizations those in need would be approached quickly by the government.

Besides, quarantine centres had also been set up with the help Pakistan Army in various districts of Sindh, including a 1000-bed field hospital at Expo Centre in Karachi, he said.

The minister said that the quarantine centres were also being set up in private hospitals and hotels as well.