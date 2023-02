PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :The mother of senior journalist and resident editor of Daily Ummat Mohammad Qasim died on Thursday.

Her funeral prayers would be offered tomorrow at Barikot, Kumrat Road Dir Upper. The deceased was also the mother of Master Ihsan-ul-Haq and Chairman of Village Council Barikot, Shafiq Ahmad.