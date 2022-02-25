UrduPoint.com

Journalist Mohsin Baig Granted Bail In Unlicensed Arms Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 25, 2022 | 06:20 PM

Journalist Mohsin Baig granted bail in unlicensed arms case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2022 ) :A court in Islamabad granted post-arrest bail to Journalist Mohsin Jameel Baig in a case pertaining to the possession of unlicensed arms.

Judicial Magistrate Waqar Gondal conducted hearing on Friday in the bail petition filed by the counsel for Mohsin Baig.

The counsel pleaded the court to grant bail to his client.

The court accepted his plea and granted bail to Mohsin Baig against a surety bond of Rs. 30,000.

The case of illegal arms was lodged against the senior journalist by Margallah police when he resisted arrest during a raid on his house by the law enforcement agencies on the complaint of Federal Minister Murad Saeed for making derogatory remarks against him during a tv show.

Mohsin Baig has not yet filed a bail petition in the anti-terrorism court against other offenses including the section 7 of Anti Terrorism Act.

