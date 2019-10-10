UrduPoint.com
Journalist Muhammad Hajjan Simung Passes Away

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 02:20 PM

Journalist Muhammad Hajjan Simung passes away

A senior journalist and former vice president Khairpur Press Club, Muhammad Hajjan Simung, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday. He was 59

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2019 ) : A senior journalist and former vice president Khairpur Press Club, Muhammad Hajjan Simung, passed away after a brief illness on Thursday. He was 59.

His funeral prayers will be held after Maghrib prayers at Jama Masjid Khairpur.

His colleague Ghulam Qadir Soomro, President Khairpur Press Club, said the late Simung was always there to guide and help newcomers and encouraged them.

He will always be remembered for supporting the cause ofoppressed people.

