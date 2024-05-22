Journalist Nasrullah Not To Be Shifted To Karachi Due To Critical Condition: Sharjeel
Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2024 | 12:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Senior Minister for Information Sindh Sharjeel Inam Memon on Wednesday said that condition of injured journalist Nasrullah Gadani is critical therefore doctors in Rahimyar Khan were not allowing him to be shifted to Karachi.
Senior Minister said he was in constant contact with Dr.
Jabbar Khattak regarding the condition of journalist Nasrullah Gadani.
In his post on the social networking site the X, Memon said rescue 1122 ambulance was also ready to shift the injured journalist Nasrullah from Rahimyar Khan to Agha Khan Hospital Karachi from the day one but doctors in Rahimyar Khan were not allowing him to be shifted to anywhere else due to his critical condition.
Recent Stories
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech
DPM Dar, Kyrgyz FM discuss recent incidents of violence against Pakistanis
More Stories From Pakistan
-
KP Govt notifies posting of four new DGs in public sector2 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes over 98 kg drugs in nine operations2 minutes ago
-
Three arrested for street crimes, robberies12 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 500 kg unhygienic meat:22 minutes ago
-
Decreasing trend witnessed in train accidents during four years32 minutes ago
-
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered32 minutes ago
-
International Day of Biological Diversity observed42 minutes ago
-
District admin reduces Tandoori Roti, bakery items, sweet prices in district42 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 for adopting preventive measures in wake of heat wave42 minutes ago
-
PR earns Rs. 40.1b in first half of FY-2023-24 Senate informed42 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister visits Capital Hospital1 hour ago
-
Old enmity claims two lives1 hour ago