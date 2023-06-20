Journalist Panel wins SPC election:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2023 ) :Journalist Ittehad group won the annual election of Sargodha Press Club (SPC) 2023-24 with a thumping majority.

Fourteen candidates of the Journalist Panel and one candidate of the Founder Group were declared successful.

A large number of journalists from the city participated in the elections and 113 exercised their right to vote.

According to the announced results of the elections, newly elected President SPC Maher Asif Haneef of the Journalist Panel was declared successful with 74 votes, Sheikh Usman was elected as Vice President with 64 votes, General Secretary Rana Sajid Iqbal got 70 votes, Joint Secretary Malik Suleman Moazzam secured 66 votes,Finance Secretary Malik Ameer Afzal Awan got 70 votes,while Rao Abid Majeed was elected as Information Secretary of the Press club by getting 72 votes.

In executive body contest, Abdul Hanan Chaudhary elected by getting 74 votes,Rana Afzal Hanif with 71 votes,Saif Khan was elected by successfully getting 63 votes,Gulzar Ali Syed elected by getting 65 votes,Taswar Milyana with 62 votes,Rana Muhammad Ashraf secured 58 votes,Abdul Samad Shaheen won by getting 56 votes,Farooq Gondal with 55 votes, while Malik Kamran was elected as senior vice president of Sargodha Press Club by getting 58 votes.

On the occasion, newly elected president SPC Maher Asif Hanif congratulated the all the elected members of the press club and reiterated that all resources would be utilized for the welfare of the working journalists and promotion of positive journalism.