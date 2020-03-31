Journalist play role in elimination of Coronavirus: Syed Shah Kundi

President Tank Press Club Syed Shah Kundi asked the journalist community of tank to play role in elimination of Coronavirus from society

TANK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :President Tank Press Club Syed Shah Kundi asked the journalist community of tank to play role in elimination of Coronavirus from society.

He said this while addressing the cabinet members here on Tuesday.

He said that Coronavirus is a pandemic so precautionary measures should be adopted.

He said that awareness campaign should be launched to aware people regarding this pandemic disease.

The meeting was attended by General Secretry Kifayat Paracha, Senior Vice President Sheikh Rehmatullah, Vice President Ihsan Bittani, Finance Secretry Amanullah Marwat and Information Secretry Muhammad Zafran Miyani.