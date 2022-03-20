Journalist, poet, Jaan Khaskheli passes away due heart attack

(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :Senior journalist, story writer and poet'Jaan Khaskheli' passed away here early hours of Sunday due to cardiac arrest.

He was 65.Jan Mohammad, a well-known journalist and writer by the name of Jan Khaskheli, was brought to National Institute of Cardiology (NICVD) Qasimabad on Saturday night at about 10 o'clock in the morning due to heart ailment where he breathed his last at around 5 o'clock in the morning.

He was a senior reporter of daily "The news, Karachi" and also a writer of one short stories book i-e "Ghum Thiyal Manhoo Jo Safar Namo" and two poetry books ``Khawaban Jo Ajaib Ghar" and "Khwaban ji Moasam Jo Hik Geet".

He is survived by a son, three daughters and a widow to mourn.

The funeral prayer for the deceased journalist is scheduled to be offered at village Karam Khan Nizamani near Hala in the evening.