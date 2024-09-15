Journalist problems to be solved on priority: Azma

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2024) Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Azma Bukhari visited Faisalabad Press Club (FPC) here on Sunday and promised to redress the problems being confronted by the journalist community on top priority basis.

During her visit to Faisalabad, she also went to FPC where she accorded a rousing reception.

She said that journalism was a noble profession and the government would resolve problems of this sector on urgent basis. She also assured an annual grant of Rs.2.5 million for FPC in addition to addressing the issue residential colony for local journalists.

President FPC Abdur Rehman briefed the information minister about role of press club and highlighted various issues. Parliamentary Secretary for Information & Culture MPA Shazia Rizwan and others were also present on the occasion.