Journalist Progressive Alliance wins LPC elections

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2024) In the annual elections of the Lahore Press Club, Arshad Ansari of the Journalist Progressive Alliance has been re-elected as President for the 13th time, securing 1,108 votes. Zahid Abid from the Journalist Panel won the Secretary's seat with 904 votes.

The Journalist Progressive Alliance dominated the elections, winning 9 out of 15 seats. The Pioneers Progressive, Friends, and EMPRA Grand Alliance secured 5 seats, while one seat was taken by an independent candidate.

Afzal Talib of the Journalist Progressive Alliance was elected Senior Vice President with 1,123 votes, while Saima Nawaz of the Pioneer Progressive Alliance won the Vice President's seat with 989 votes.

For the secretary's position, Zahid Abid emerged victorious with 904 votes, followed by Zahid Sherwani with 616 votes and Jafar Binyar with 375 votes.

The annual election of the Lahore Press Club has been completed successfully. Around more than 2,000 voters exercised their right to vote in the Lahore Press Club elections-2025, while the counting process continued for all night long. A total of around 100 candidates contested in the Lahore Press Club elections.

Talking to APP newly elected president LPC Arshad Ansari said that the election is a part of the political process in the democracy and for every political system that also employs the election as a symbol of the democracy.

He said that several significant welfare projects have been are completed. The Punjab government, in collaboration with RUDA, will complete the Journalist Colony Phase-2 project, located at a prime location on Eden Avenue, Multan Road.

Ansari expressed the hope of winning the election 2025 on the basis of his day and night tireless work on various projects for the journalists community. It is the vision of Journalist Panel to ensure welfare, security and safety of the journalists and media workers and he is following their vision in this connection.

Meanwhile, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has issued a congratulatory message to the newly elected office bearers of Lahore Press Club. Chairman Bilawal Bhutto congratulated Arshad Ansari on being re-elected as the president. Bilawal Bhutto expressed his best wishes to all the successful candidates including General Secretary Zahid Abid.

Bilawal Bhutto said that Lahore Press Club has always played the role of a knowledgeable institution in the struggle for freedom of expression and restoration of democracy. It is hoped that the newly elected office bearers will work with their full potential to solve the problems of the journalistic community. It is hoped that the new leadership of Lahore Press Club will contribute more to the efforts to promote the values of independent journalism.